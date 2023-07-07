Hang gliding goat takes Virgin Media to new heights for VCCP

Mix a classic 80s ballad, a lovable farm animal and a potentially dangerous means of transport and you have VCCP’s formula for success with Virgin Media. First we had a motorcycling Highland cow, and now it’s a hang-gliding goat who is here to inspire confidence in Virgin Media’s broadband coverage.

As St Elmo’s Fire by John Parr kicks in, the goat soars off the side of a cliff and into the skies. The message is “why stumble when you can soar?” and the symbolism is hard to miss.

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at Virgin Media O2 said, “Our latest campaign highlights our ambitions to provide our customers with the very best connectivity to help them reach new heights. We want our customers to truly feel like they can do anything in life – like our hang-gliding goat.”

David Masterman, deputy ECD at VCCP London added, “Picking up from where our Highland Cow left off, we wanted to dramatise the unstoppable power of Virgin Media’s broadband with the story of a goat who leaves his stumbling herd behind to take to the skies in a hang glider.”

As long as Virgin Media can deliver on the ground, so to speak (and it has many frustrated customers) the campaign is a winner. Although Wieden + Kennedy’s “Dancing Pony”, set to Fleetwood Mac and made for Three Mobile, remains the pinnacle of the genre.

MAA creative scale: 6.5