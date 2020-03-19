Wunderman Thompson lures top Interpublic media exec Caroline Foster Kenny

0 Shares Share

Wunderman Thompson has bagged one of the grandest fromages in the Interpublic media set-up, Caroline Foster Kenny, who’s global president client solutions and executive chairman and CEO of Mediabrands in the UK and Ireland.

At Wunderman Thompson she’ll be chief client officer, reporting to CEO Mel Ewards, giving WPP’s “creative transformation” agency a mostly female top line-up.

It’s an interesting move as Interpublic’s media businesses (UM and Initiative under Mediabrands) seemed to be doing well while the jury is still out on the fairly recently merged Wunderman Thompson. As an experienced media hand you might have expected her to go to WPP’s GroupM.

But top media types tend to manage client relationships on the global stage these days. They’re certainly up to speed with technology and all its marketing wonders, which is partly what Wunderman Thompson is selling.

It’s certainly a coup for Edwards and WPP CEO Mark Read. Wonder if Wunderman Thompson, which seems to be emerging as WPP’s primary creative engine, will now acquire its own media operation?