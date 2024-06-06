Sonic branding agency DLMDD adds classical note

Pasha Orleans-Foli, a Next Generation board member of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, is joining sonic branding agency DLMDD from boutique music publisher One Two Many.

Orleans-Foli (above) began her music career training as a musician at Guildhall School of Music & Drama and went on to join the National Youth Wind Orchestra and Chineke Orchestra, before becoming one of seven inaugural members of the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s junior artist scheme. She now sits on the orchestra’s board as a Next Generation board member.

Orleans-Foli says: “I could not be more thrilled to be joining the team at DLMDD. Defining brands through sound and consistently seeing the evident power of music on society always has and continues to be a fascinating concept to me. Whether it’s licensing the perfect track or creating a 3-note signature sonic logo, this is the agency where there are no limits and that’s the kind of space that gets me excited and inspired. They are music-minded, ad-driven – it’s the perfect fit.”

Greg Moore, co-founder of DLMDD, says: “Pasha is an extraordinary musical talent who straddles our colliding worlds of brands and music with creativity, artistic sensibility and strategic vision. We’re delighted to welcome her at DLMDD where she will elevate our clients to new heights, one resonant note at a time.”