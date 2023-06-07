Easterbrook to chair Talon, Manning joins Media Marketing Compliance

0 Shares Share

Two industry veterans have emerged in high profile media roles: Stewart Easterbrook, former boss of Starcom MediaVest in the UK is the new chairman of Out of Home specialist Talon while Nick Manning, the Manning in Manning Gottlieb Media, still a big part of OMG in the UK, is the new chairman of Media and Marketing Compliance.

Easterbrook was chairman of data and analytics firm MiQ from 2014 to 2022 and is chairman of BrainLab Group. He worked for Publicis Groupe for 17 years including five years as CEO of Starcom.

Easterbook (left) says: “Talon is an incredible business that is reshaping the OOH industry – in a short span of 10 years it has achieved great heights in terms of funding, global expansion as well as technological advancement, which is evident in its collaborations with iconic brands and media businesses. I am thrilled to be on the board and working with an exceptional team to spearhead Talon’s ongoing development and growth.” Talon group CEO is Barry Cupples.

Manning is joining consultancy Media and Marketing Compliance as non-exec chairman. MMC was formed by former Firm Decisions boss Stephen Broderick. Manning, the founder of Encyclomedia International, is a trenchant critic of many digital-based media antics.

Broderick says: “We are delighted that Nick has agreed to join MMC as he continues to be at the forefront of the media transparency debate. His experience will help MMC continue to adapt and develop our services, ensuring that our clients are protected in an industry that feels like it changes on a daily basis.”

Manning (left) says: “As marketing becomes increasingly complex, advertisers need experts to guide them to the most appropriate terms with their commercial partners and then require strong governance of contract delivery. In only three years MMC has established a strong position in its market, and I look forward to helping the company consolidate and expand its services.”