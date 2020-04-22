Don't Miss

Coronavirus creativity: “We’ll meet again” from St Luke’s

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 min ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

St Luke’s SHN (the NHS logo re-thought for Stay hone Now) is one of the best agency ideas to emerge from Covid-19 and now the agency has made a film, featuring NHS staff and other key workers with a sprinkling of pretty A-list celebs (for once, earning their money.)

It’s fun spotting them: Billy Connolly, Succession’s Brian Cox etc…and even Villanelle (yikes.) But the real heroes are the NHS workers (as they should be) and they put on a pretty good turn too.

Stay Home Now from St Luke's on Vimeo.

Michael Palmer’s the singer, Sacha Puttnam arranged the Vera Lynn tune. Directed by British film director and photographer Malcolm Venville through Anonymous Content and Final Cut. Edited (remotely of course) by Rick Russell.

MAA Usefulness Scale – oh, go on then: 10.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.