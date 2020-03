What Don Draper’s inner sanctum might have looked like

0 Shares Share

Were the wages of sin better in those days?

WeWork’s head of visualisation Greg Rogers has recreated Mad Man Don Draper’s swanky Upper East Side New York apartment, which looks pretty contemporary considering Don lived there nearly 60 years ago.

Complete with a wild NYC evening (weather-wise.) Given Draper’s libidinous ways shouldn’t there be some items of clothing scattered about? S’pose he could afford a cleaner too.