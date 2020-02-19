Don't Miss

Wieden+Kennedy knocks it out of the park for Coke

We’ve noted the incidence of brands against a brand-driven world that drives us around the effing bend – aka ‘purpose’ – but this is a new such global effort for Coca-Cola from Wieden+Kennedy London. So we expect something a bit special.

Which we get, helped by, among others, Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne.

Not sure that ‘Everything’s better when we’re open’ is the world’s greatest line.

But everything else in the ad’s on the button, great direction from Steve Rogers and the music’s wonderful.

Best Coke ad in aeons.

MAA creative scale: 9.5.

PS The posters are pretty good too (with a better line.)

