McDonald’s breaks most marketing rules on ground of its own making

Leo Burnett’s advertising for McDonald’s has become such an institution that it doesn’t need to show food any more or the restaurants (just as well.) Or even call itself McDonald’s.

This time it’s partnering with youth empowerment network We Rise Limited and 14 young adults who helped co-create the campaign.

McD marketing director Matt Reischauer says the campaign “celebrates wit, charm and sometimes awkward realities. We are frankly honoured to be a place they (young people) choose to spend time together, where they can be themselves.”

Must drive the health police bonkers.

One of the more contentious functions of advertising (possibly.)

MAA creative scale: 8.