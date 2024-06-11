Former M&C Sport bosses join MSQ

Steve Martin and Jamie Wynne-Morgan, who created and helmed the M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment agency for 20 years have joined MSQ to form new MSQ Sport + Entertainment.

The new agency, which has global ambitions, will work for brands, talent and rights holders across sponsorship strategy, activation, social content, production, PR and communications, events and talent management. Callaway Golf Europe has signed up as the agency’s founding client for strategic consultancy services with more expected to be announced.

The new agency will be powered by proprietary data and insight tool Tribes, developed by MSQ agency Freemavens.

Founding partners Martin and Wynne-Morgan (above, Martin right) say: “By building from the ground-up and with investment for excitng acquisitions, we can create a dynamic global agency that is truly reflective of the current and future opportunites in the ever-evolving sport and entertainment industry.”

“Technology will be integrated into our offering to intelligently accelerate insights, understanding and approaches to enhance the skills of our team, by working closely with the best minds and tools in this space within MSQ.

“It’s MSQ’s people and its culture – it’s strong belief in investing in specialisms, its B-Corp accreditation and its incentivised model that delivers effective internal collaborative working and growth – that really appealed to us.”

MSQ global CEO Peter Reid says: “We’ve been looking at developing a world-leading sport and entertainment proposition for some )me, that builds on the work currently going on within our agencies in tapping into talent and brands in this space.

“For us it was finding the right people with the right cultural fit and in Steve and Jamie we have that in abundance. They are two of the industry’s leading operators with a significant global track-record operating in an experience-driven space that is increasingly attracting greater consumer spend.”