W+K puts Ford at the industrial heart of America

Donald Trump’s gonna love this one: Ford’s ‘Built for America’ from Wieden+Kennedy hymning its patriotic creds and (highly praiseworthy) recent switch of production to manufacture health worker kit amid the virus.

A timely spin (Ford goes back to making cars on Monday) on W+K’s ‘Built Ford Proud.’

W+K is good at palatable flag waving.

MAA creative scale: 8.

PS When does BBDO, Ford’s supposed new AOR, get a go?