Havas delivers sepia-tinged white winner for Vanish

RB’s Vanish – now dubbed a laundry booster” – doesn’t seem to lend itself to an emotional tale but that’s what it becomes in a new campaign from Havas London – ‘Love your Whites for Longer.’ For new variant Vanish Gold Crystal White.

So we have the same white dress accompanying a couple through life, from hippie-style cavorting to their Golden Wedding anniversary.

<noscript><iframe title="Havas London - Vanish - Love Your Whites for Longer" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TVL5dEa4b8k?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Elliot Harris, RB global executive creative director and creative partner at Havas London (so a man who knows his laundry booster) says: “This brand has a natural purpose in the time of fast fashion and growing environmental concern. That is to help clothes live longer lives, reducing the amount we send to landfill every year. Rather than lecture people, we decided to show them through an epic love story, and there’s a serious message at the heart of this feel-good spot.”

RB category manager Ruxandra Ionescu says: “It’s true: you aren’t resigned to your favourite whites fading away to a dull and disappointing shade of grey. The brightening agents in Vanish Gold Crystal White ensure whiter whites – by 10 shades – in just one wash, allowing you to keep on wearing the clothes you love for as long as you love them.”

A bit of a blast from the past when white (mostly via Unilever’s Persil) ruled the advertising airwaves.

So we’ve been there before, as we have with good old rites of passage ads.

But this is proper advertising too and very good from the ever-improving Havas.

MAA creative scale: 8.