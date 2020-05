Anomaly tries to cheer us with Bulleit cocktail hour

0 Shares Share

Is a faux WFH happy hour/wine time evidence of the resilience of the human spirit or just another sign of how desperate we’re becoming in the lockdown?

Kirin-owned Bulleit “frontier” bourbon (think the original maker was German) is aiming squarely for resilients with this new campaign by Anomaly in the US. Could be named ‘barman on the brink of a nervous breakdown’ perhaps.

Full marks for effort, not entirely convinced.

MAA creative scale: 7.