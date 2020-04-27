Fridays for Future tries to make its climate change voice heard in a Covid-19 world

0 Shares Share

There are fears that more people may be dying from other serious illnesses than Covid-19, as the crisis grabs the headlines and therefore resources. In the UK Birmingham’s vast new Nightingale hospital is empty when it could, presumably, be treating other patients.

Could be a shortage of trained nurses of course (how can a health organisation with 1.5 million employees not have enough nurses? What are all the others doing – ‘managing’?)

Other single issues are being squeezed, not least the climate change lobby. Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future climate change crusade is trying to get a word in edgeways with a new ad from FF (formerly Fred & Farid) illustrating her White House words that “our house is on fire.”

<noscript><iframe title="Our House is on Fire | Fridays For Future" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eT32UFzA7E8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Throw some disinfectant on it, the president might have said (but didn’t.)

Advertising can’t do everything of course. But will some of these brands currently leaping on the Covid-19 bandwagon widen their repertoire?

MAA creative scale: 8.