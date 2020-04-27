Fridays for Future tries to make its climate change voice heard in a Covid-19 world

There are fears that more people may be dying from other serious illnesses than Covid-19, as the crisis grabs the headlines and therefore resources. In the UK Birmingham’s vast new Nightingale hospital is empty when it could, presumably, be treating other patients.
Could be a shortage of trained nurses of course (how can a health organisation with 1.5 million employees not have enough nurses? What are all the others doing – ‘managing’?)
Other single issues are being squeezed, not least the climate change lobby. Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future climate change crusade is trying to get a word in edgeways with a new ad from FF (formerly Fred & Farid) illustrating her White House words that “our house is on fire.”
Throw some disinfectant on it, the president might have said (but didn’t.)
Advertising can’t do everything of course. But will some of these brands currently leaping on the Covid-19 bandwagon widen their repertoire?
MAA creative scale: 8.