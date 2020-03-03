UK gears up for international ads drive in Export Month

0 Shares Share

Advertising is one of the UK’s most successful exports so it’s likely to be needed in Boris Johnson’s brave new world of no EU membership and (it’s hoped) more trade deals elsewhere.

This month, dubbed Export Month, sees the official launch of the UK Advertising Export Group, a new UK advertising industry partnership with the Government seeking opportunities in key international territories including China, Japan, South Korea, North America and (of course) Europe.

The Export Group, with new full-time marketing manager Aisling Conlon from agency body the IPA, is backed by the Advertising Association, the IPA, APA, DMA, London & Partners and the Creative Industries Council and launches with 37 members drawn from across the UK’s advertising and marketing services industries.

There will be visits to major international events and a second UK Brand and Marketing day organised by the Export Group plus a trade show from March 14-18.

AA CEO Stephen Woodford says: “Advertising is a crucial driver of exports among the UK’s creative industries and we are the acknowledged global hub for the sector, with a unique concentration of expertise and skills. As an industry, we are hugely excited to celebrate Exports Month, where we aim to showcase the very best of our industry on the world stage.

“This is also very timely as we enter a new era for the UK and its trading relationship with the rest of the world. It has never been more important as an industry to come together and bang the drum for UK advertising.”

Annual UK exports of advertising services are worth £6.9 billion according to the last ONS figures for 2017, an 18 per cent increase on 2018’s £5.8bn.