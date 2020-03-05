The&Partnership wins Pets at Home

0 Shares Share

The&Partnership London has won Pets at Home, said to be the UK’s biggest pet car company.

From its first store 29 years ago Pets at Home has grown to a network of over 450 with products including The Groom Room and Vets4Pets. It’s now listed on the London Stock Exchange as a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

Group marketing director Karen Williams says: “We want to accelerate our pet care strategy and we believe The&Partnership can help us deliver on this.”

T&P, which is part-owned by WPP, will work on brand identity, social, digital and above the line communications plans.