The &Partnership and Kite Factory win Lawn Tennis Association creative and media

The LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) has appointed The&Partnership and independent media agency The Kite Factory to handle its marketing and advertising.

The LTA runs tennis in the UK, although not the high profile Wimbledon tournament, and is keen to boost grass roots tennis as well as the professional game. Tennis in the UK has been bedevilled by its middle class posh tennis club image despite Wimbledon’s worldwide standing.



LTA’s newly-appointed marketing and commercial director Richard Daish says: ““Our ambition is to show that tennis is truly a sport for anyone, by challenging perceptions and through innovative consideration around how we activate our people, products and with our partners.

“We are impressed with the creative, game-changing and cutting edge approach demonstrated by both The&Partnership and The Kite Factory. We are looking forward to working with both agencies at this exciting time for our sport.”

T&P’s Steve Parker says: “We are delighted to be working with the LTA, joining them on their mission to transform the perception of tennis in the UK. They have an inspiring vision for ‘brand tennis’ and we look forward to partnering with them to make the game more relevant, accessible, welcoming and enjoyable for all.”

It’s proving a good month for T&P. Last week it won the Pets at Home retail business.