Direct Line swaps Winston Wolfe for Robocop

Direct Line is pensioning off Harvey Keitel’s ever-reliable Winston Wolfe in its new campaign, ‘We’re on it,’ from Saatchi & Saatchi, replacing him with various movies characters including RoboCop, Donatello the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and Bumblebee the Transformer.

In “We’re on it”, we see the comic strip heroes spring into action to help people in need only to find they’ve already been #outheroed (it says here) by Direct Line.

This is the first time Direct Line has brought all its product lines, from personal to business, into a single campaign.

The campaign launches tonight with MediaCom negotiating an ad break takeover across both TV and VOD on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky. There’ll be a bespoke intro and three ads, aimed at reaching 7.5 million people (which they well might, as nobody’s going out any more in the UK.)

<noscript><iframe allowtransparency="true" title="Wistia video player" allowFullscreen frameborder="0" scrolling="no" class="wistia_embed" name="wistia_embed" src="https://fast.wistia.net/embed/iframe/vnz4w9t3jg" width="589" height="445"></noscript>

One’s heart sinks rather at yet more Marvel-ish types taking over the airwaves but Saatchi has made a pretty decent fist of it, as it tends to do these days. Can’t see it lasting as long as Winston but who knows?

MAA creative scale: 7.