0 Shares Share

Have a heart, it’s St Valentine’s Day tomorrow.

Not so sure you’ll want to experience it quite the way it appears in another diverting PlayStation ad from adam&eveDDB – from the ‘Alien’ school of romance. More heart attack than heart, perhaps.

This was our Campaign of the Year last year and good to see it’s still going strong. What will they think of if it makes it through to Christmas?

Capably handled by Romain Gavras for Iconoclast.

MAA creative scale: 9.5.