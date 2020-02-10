Oscars ads: not the Super Bowl, but the brand is looking up

The Oscars aren’t quite the showcase for commercial creativity that you might expect, given how much adland loves Hollywood, but as it’s the morning after the night before, here are a couple of good ones created specially to run during the marathon broadcast.

Following on from its Super Bowl smash hit, “Loretta,” Google’s in-house creative team has come up with another good one, showcasing Google Maps, which really does let you locate famous movie locations.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners did the honours for Adobe, also slipping in plenty of movie references and along the way.

ABC sold out all its Oscars ad inventory well ahead of time, and according to Adweek, spots were going for as much as $2.8 million this year, up from a maximum of $2.6 million last year.

The Academy Awards redeemed itself somewhat from the #Oscarssowhite controversy by awarding brilliant South Korean film Parasite best film and best director, which meant everyone could go home feeling they’d done the right thing — and the Oscars brand was rejuvenated in the process.