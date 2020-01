0 Shares Share

Google has wheeled out what may be the big winner at the Super Bowl, the real-life story of an 85 year old man summoning up memories of departed Loretta thanks to Google Assistant.

Made in-house, in part by a relative of the man in the ad.

What’s all this? Google going human?

Could have been awful but it isn’t. Maybe we need those damn Assistants after all.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.