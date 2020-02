0 Shares Share

Food delivery ads today are rather like price comparison ads a few years ago, they’re all over the place but hard to differentiate unless it’s Just Eat’s jingle, its version of Gio Compario.

You expect something a little different from Mother and here’s the agency’s Los Angeles branch for US brand Postmates.

When many US ads are getting more talky and celebrity-obsessed it’s good to see some brand-centric technique in 30 seconds.

MAA creative scale: 9.