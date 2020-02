0 Shares Share

Sonic, or Sonic Drive-In, has its place in the US burger firmament (a bit upscale of most) and Mother LA has produced a winning effort with a family measuring their journey in Sonics.

Simple, obvious even but Mother, in its both its US outposts (it’s in NYC too) is winning a reputation with some nicely understated, relaxing ads in a market that seems to have become more shouty. And is wholly obsessed by celebrities-as-influencers.

MAA creative scale: 7.