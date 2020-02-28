Don't Miss

Heineken’s new WYDND ad is a case of too much MCO

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 1 min ago 0

Everybody in adland and beyond needs a purpose these days and Heineken has adopted WYDND as its very own. Not the catchiest of titles, it means When You Drive Never Drink.

To that end it’s signed up motor racing father and son Keke and Nico Rosberg in a new effort from Publicis Italy that, at first, seems to be a pretty meaningless foray into what Monaco residents do when they’re not hurtling around a racetrack.

Then, of course, there’s the plug for Heineken’s no-alcohol 00. The secret of modern product development seems to be things with nothing in them.

Clever marketing but this one suffers somewhat from meaningless celebrity overdose (MCO.)

MAA creative scale: 4.

