Heineken buys the world a drink in new campaign from Publicis Italia

Publicis Groupe may be navigating problems but one of the jewels in its crown is Publicis Italia, not least for its work on Heineken.

Here it is challenging stereotypes, not going all LGBT (some of it might be) but riffing on the way waiters and others assume that women drink cocktails and men down beer.

Heineken brand development director Maud Meijboom says: “The idea for this campaign was inspired by real life experiences that everyone can relate to. Breaking down these stereotypes involves acknowledging them and we wanted to do this in an entertaining way through our hero film. We want to remind people around the world that everyone should feel free to enjoy the drink they prefer so we created ‘Cheers to All’.”

Beer advertisers seem to be rediscovering humour at last.

MAA creative scale: 8.