We’re all agin’ plastic in theory (although we seem to need the stuff) but, after a while, images of distressed sea creatures and the like become background noise.

So it’s smart of Grey Malaysia to bring it home – into our kitchens – in a new WWF celebrity chef campaign on Asia Food Network, showing how much plastic we consume unwittingly. A credit card a week apparently.

Job done. But can we get rid of all of it?

MAA creative scale: 8.