Atomic tries to wash away the digital blues for Bathstore

Digital dystopia is a recurring theme in many ads these days, unless you’re a social media purveyor of course. And they don’t care, they’re coinng it.

Anyway, we never expected to find DD in the bathroom but that’s where London agency Atomic finds it in a diverting new campaign for Bathstore.

But can you really wash it away?

Brave to try.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.