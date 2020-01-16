Wunderman Thompson makes model debut for KitKat

0 Shares Share

KitKat has always been one of the JWT’s most famous clients, now owned by Nestle and, before that, the late lamented Rowntrees.

But it isn’t JWT any more it’s Wunderman Thompson so it’s pretty important that the (fairly) newly-minted WPP agency gets off to a good start.

Which it has with this press and poster campaign, a tie-up with model maker Airfix to seal a KitKat into an Airfix Spitfire kit – so you can “take a break” when you’re covered in glue. Does this show the influence of direct marketing guru, new CCO Steve Aldridge?

MAA creative scale: 9.