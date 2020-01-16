Don't Miss

Wunderman Thompson makes model debut for KitKat

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 min ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

KitKat has always been one of the JWT’s most famous clients, now owned by Nestle and, before that, the late lamented Rowntrees.

But it isn’t JWT any more it’s Wunderman Thompson so it’s pretty important that the (fairly) newly-minted WPP agency gets off to a good start.

Which it has with this press and poster campaign, a tie-up with model maker Airfix to seal a KitKat into an Airfix Spitfire kit – so you can “take a break” when you’re covered in glue. Does this show the influence of direct marketing guru, new CCO Steve Aldridge?

MAA creative scale: 9.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.