Volvo and Grey London show that climate change isn’t all doom and gloom

OK, let’s get down to the important stuff.

Can the planet – or, more particularly, its wildlife – be saved from the depredations of climate change?

According to Volvo and Grey London it can, in this new film which is part of Volvo’s ‘Defiant Pioneers’ series on Sky Atlantic. It’s called ‘The Birdman’ and features Professor Carl Jones, now chief scientist of the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, who saved the Mauritius Kestrel from extinction as a young man.

Grey London ECD Andy Lockley says; “Volvo’s ‘Defiant Pioneers’ film series for Sky Atlantic has redefined channel sponsorship in the UK. Rather than a simple badging exercise, our powerful dramatisations of real-life events has allowed Volvo to engage Sky Atlantic’s audience in a more meaningful way.

“Each episode reflects Volvo’s brand values or beliefs. ‘The Birdman’ story highlights Volvo’s commitments to the environment and reducing the carbon footprint of its cars.”

Volvo UK head of marketing Georgina Williams says: “Volvo Cars has one of the most ambitious climate strategies of any carmaker, based on tangible, short-term actions. Our latest sponsorship campaign with Sky Atlantic is a powerful depiction of someone who has made it his life’s work to protect and conserve our natural environment. It has been a privilege to work with Professor Carl Jones MBE, and Durrell, whose work has inspired us in our mission.”

Nothing not like here, even for climate change sceptics. It’s a good tale, interestingly told.

One quibble: why choose Sky Atlantic for this series when its reach is limited to some Sky subscribers rather than the wider audience its other channels reach?

MAA creative scale: 8.