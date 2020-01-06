Pepsi tackles new era with ‘That’s What I Like’ ad blitz

0 Shares Share

Pepsi has a new tag line “That’s What I Like,” which may be one of those things that means far more to the company internally than consumers out there (like McDonald’s now venerable ‘I’m lovin’ it’ – don’t forget the apostrophe) but there you go.

So here goes Pepsi with Goodby Silverstein & Partners (not the agency you’d think of first for excitable dancers but there’s a Goodby-ish twist.)

And one aimed at the Latina market from Alma.

As far as excitable dancers go they’re not bad – and there’ve been worse tag lines.

Maybe we’ll start to see some decent ads from Pepsi after all this time.

MAA creative scale: 7.