Now Christmas ads supremo Craig Inglis quits John Lewis

It’s all change at John Lewis as new chairman Sharon White begins her reign. Now customer director Craig Inglis is following MD Paula Nickolds out of the partnership’s revolving door.

Inglis (below) joined JL from Virgin Trains as head of brand communications in 2008, becoming director of marketing in 2010 and customer director in 2015.



Inglis, who’s also chairman of the Marketing Society, says: It’s with a very heavy heart that I’ve decided to move on from John Lewis & Partners. What an amazing journey it’s been! I feel truly privileged to have played a part in this incredible brand’s history.”

Inglis is synonymous with JL’s world famous Christmas campaigns from agency adam&eveDDB and his departure will inevitably fuel speculation that the partnership will change tack. JL is battling falling sales as it suffers from discounters on Britain’s high streets.

Inglis’ future whereabouts will interest A&E and, very likely, A&E founders James Murphy and David Golding’s new agency, set to launch in May.