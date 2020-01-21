It’s better to be wetter in Dry January says Durex

0 Shares Share

It may be Veganuary for many but Durex and agency Havas are spinning on venerable ‘Dry January’ with a social, print and OOH continuation of Durex’s ‘Let’s Lube’ campaign which surfaced on TV last year.

Dry isn’t necessarily good it says, for some ladies anyway.

Havas creative Kate Lloyd says: “As part of Durex’s ongoing mission to normalise lube and help end uncomfortable sex, we thought we’d encourage people to get over any New Year blues with a little lube. While millions of Britons sign up to dry January, we want to remind them that sometimes it’s better to be wetter.”

Havas walks the line pretty adroitly for Durex.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.