Heineken gets the measure of Daniel Craig’s James Bond

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

James Bond likes his Heineken shaken not stirred – no that’s not right but 007 has changed a bit over the years.

Now he swigs from a green bottle and it may even be non-alcoholic.

Daniel Craig is limbering up for his last red carpet outing as the venerable British agent and here he is, courtesy, of Publicis Italia, hunting down his lost passport. And a feisty female taxi driver. May be Craig’s most animated Bond performance to date.

Nicely done, from 007 running out of puff to the plug for Heineken. Would be hard to handle a star in an ad any better.

MAA creative scale: 9.

