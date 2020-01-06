Bryant and Copley head management changes to position Talon for UK Growth in 2020

Founders Frank Bryant and James Copley to assume Group COO and UK CEO roles. All part of the Talon group’s vision for a more agile service offering to drive client satisfaction and, ultimately, growth.



Talon, the independent OOH agency, announces changes to the management structure of the business with founders and managing directors Frank Bryant (below top) and James Copley (below) assuming new responsibilities. Bryant becomes group chief operating officer, whilst Copley is appointed CEO for the UK business. Both report into Talon Group CEO Barry Cupples.

The moves are part of meeting the challenges of transformation for the year ahead and to ensure Talon is equipped for further growth in a fast-moving OOH sector that is growing faster than the industry and undergoing unprecedented digital and technology-led change.

Talon CEO Barry Cupples has implemented the changes amidst a year of growth, international expansion and acquisition.

Cupples commented on the leadership changes at Talon: “Elevating the roles of Frank and James gives us the best chance to meet the challenges that we know lay ahead. They allow us to focus senior management time on leading and innovating change in OOH, whilst embracing the realities it brings to the business in light of the increasingly fluid media industry. Talon has enjoyed real success to date through its growth mindset and proactive relationship with clients and agencies.”

“James assumes leadership of an experienced and talented UK team whilst Frank will oversee multiple areas of the business at group level and focus on delivering growth initiatives. We have also put a strong team of experts in place around them and are well placed to maximise opportunities in key areas including technology, evidence measurement and expanding our offer across Digital OOH, offering smarter as standard solutions to our clients in the exciting and expanding OOH media vertical.”

Further changes to the senior team at Talon include Charlie Goldring’s promotion to chief commercial officer.

About Talon: Talon Outdoor is a truly independent Out of Home media specialist and a significant player in the Out of Home agency sector with a focus on delivering smarter, creative, technology-led and integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open working between agencies, clients and media partners.

Talon has achieved the Campaign Best Places Number 1 Medium sized UK Company to Work For and has also featured in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, as No. 1 in Best Companies and in LSE’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Talon handles the Out of Home media for several of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Havas Media Group, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.

Talon has offices in London, Manchester, New York and San Diego, plus several other US cities, and has built an OOH planning and buying network covering US, Europe, Asia and Latin America covering 75 markets.

