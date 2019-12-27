Google hits a YouTube winner – but does it mean anything?

This ad from Google promoting its search – still the cornerstone of the ever-expanding Alphabet empire – has had a staggering 94 million YouTube views.

YouTube is owned by Google, of course, so hope they haven’t been giving it a leg up.

Showing how you can search for uplifting things.

Searchers, which probably includes just about all of us, “use their powers to empower others.” Which, on reflection, is completely meaningless. Was it created by AI?

But 94 million people, 362,000 liking it, can’t be wrong can they?

Can they?

MAA creative scale: 3.