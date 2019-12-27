Don't Miss

Google hits a YouTube winner – but does it mean anything?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News 1 min ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

This ad from Google promoting its search – still the cornerstone of the ever-expanding Alphabet empire – has had a staggering 94 million YouTube views.

YouTube is owned by Google, of course, so hope they haven’t been giving it a leg up.

Showing how you can search for uplifting things.

Searchers, which probably includes just about all of us, “use their powers to empower others.” Which, on reflection, is completely meaningless. Was it created by AI?

But 94 million people, 362,000 liking it, can’t be wrong can they?

Can they?

MAA creative scale: 3.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.