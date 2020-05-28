WPP strengthens online hand with “kidtech” privacy deal

0 Shares Share

People are flooding online: 40 per cent of new users are said to be children (which presumably means means that there are lots of old new users too). So WPP is partnering with “kidtech” privacy platform SuperAwesome

SuperAwesome’s tools include a KidAware certification programme. Microsoft has invested in SuperAwesome.

WPP CEO Mark Read says: “We’re already seeing big changes in family life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and how we all interact with technology. WPP’s partnership with SuperAwesome is part of our commitment to ensure children’s safety while engaging with content online.

“It sets the first benchmark for digital privacy for children and provides our clients with access to industry-leading strategies and the latest privacy-by-design technology for the under-16 digital media space.”

SuperAwesome CEO Dylan Collins says: “Kids’ opinions are increasingly important in the family and for society. Retail, personal care, entertainment and brands in many other verticals understand the influence youth have on their businesses, but have been struggling to understand how to engage responsibly and compliantly.

“It’s a business imperative to evolve how we interact with and support the under-16 audiences, especially as their digital consumption patterns will be forever changed by their COVID-19 experiences. We are proud to be working with WPP and their clients to proactively lead best practices for kid-safe digital engagement everywhere.”