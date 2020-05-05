Morning becomes ‘mourning’ in anti-Trump campaign

American political advertising is red in tooth and claw and anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project is putting the boot in – in vintage style – with ‘Mourning in America’ criticising Trumps’s handling (or non-handling) of Covid-19.

To add insult to injury it’s an inversion of Hal Riney’s celebrated ‘It’s morning again in America’ for Republican Ronald Reagan in 1984.

<noscript><iframe title="Mourning in America" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t_yG_-K2MDo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Here’s Riney’s effort; then at Ogilvy, he was a part of an ad hoc ad group supporting Reagan.

<noscript><iframe title="Ronald Reagan TV Ad: "Its morning in america again"" width="620" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EU-IBF8nwSY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Did gloss over the odd problem but generally held to be the political ad.

Will Trumpy respond? Does he have any supporters in adland?