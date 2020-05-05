Don't Miss

Morning becomes ‘mourning’ in anti-Trump campaign

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News, Politics

American political advertising is red in tooth and claw and anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project is putting the boot in – in vintage style – with ‘Mourning in America’ criticising Trumps’s handling (or non-handling) of Covid-19.

To add insult to injury it’s an inversion of Hal Riney’s celebrated ‘It’s morning again in America’ for Republican Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Here’s Riney’s effort; then at Ogilvy, he was a part of an ad hoc ad group supporting Reagan.

Did gloss over the odd problem but generally held to be the political ad.

Will Trumpy respond? Does he have any supporters in adland?

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

