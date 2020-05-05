Morning becomes ‘mourning’ in anti-Trump campaign

American political advertising is red in tooth and claw and anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project is putting the boot in – in vintage style – with ‘Mourning in America’ criticising Trumps’s handling (or non-handling) of Covid-19.
To add insult to injury it’s an inversion of Hal Riney’s celebrated ‘It’s morning again in America’ for Republican Ronald Reagan in 1984.
Here’s Riney’s effort; then at Ogilvy, he was a part of an ad hoc ad group supporting Reagan.
Did gloss over the odd problem but generally held to be the political ad.
Will Trumpy respond? Does he have any supporters in adland?