James Murphy: my MAA blast from the past – Levi’s ‘Creek’

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 2 hours ago 0

BBH’s work for Levi’s made me want to work in advertising.

It’s an amazing body of work with so many high points, but if pushed to choose, it would have to be ‘Creek.’ Not the coolest Levi’s ad, not the sexiest, and not the funniest. But it somehow manages to be cool, sexy, funny and utterly and beautifully epic all at once. Perfection in the art of selling.

James Murphy was one of the co-founders of adam&eveDDB. He is setting up a new creative communications company with adam&eve co-founder David Golding and former BBH London CCO Ian Heartfield.

