Former DAN boss Waters takes over at Ebiquity

Nick Waters, who stepped down as executive chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland in November last year, has been appointed group CEO of quoted media and marketing consultancy Ebiquity. Ebiquity has media auditing roots.

He replaces interim CEO Alan Newman who reverts to his previous role as CFO.

Prior to his UK and Ireland job Waters (below) was CEO of DAN Asia Pacific for nine years. After leaving DAN he became a director of three media businesses on China, which are now in administration. He is seeking his removal from these boards.

Ebiquity is a global business and, like many, is battening down the hatches in the midst of Covid-19. This includes management pay cuts and furloughing staff in some countries. Ebiquity says it has net debt of £6m comprising cash balances of £13m and borrowings of £19m with committed banking facilities of £24m with £5m currently undrawn.

Group chairman Rob Woodward says: “Nick has an outstanding track record of leading global media and marketing businesses which will greatly benefit Ebiquity. He is an excellent addition to our executive team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the media sector. The appointment of such a high calibre executive is a testament to the strength of the business and the growth opportunity ahead.”

Waters says: “Ebiquity has built a market leading position with a highly attractive proposition for global brands and advertisers. I look forward to joining the Company and driving the business forward through the next phase of its growth journey.”