Publicis buys management consultancy Third Horizon

Publicis Groupe is continuing its deep dive into consultancy with the acquisition of Australian management consultancy Third Horizon which will become part of Publicis Sapient.

Founded in 2004, Third Horizon works with clients including the New South Wales and Victoria State Governments, Lendlease, Powerco New Zealand, Ausgrid and the Federal Government. Its services include strategy, design and execution, technology enablement, culture and change management, and program delivery.

Publicis Sapient global CEO Nigel Vaz says: “I’m excited to welcome Third Horizon to Publicis Sapient. With the addition of their team, and market-leading capabilities in management consulting, we reinforce our commitment to accelerating our clients’ transformations, and will offer one of the most comprehensive end-to-end transformational solutions for our clients globally.”

Third Horizon MD Neville Bagot says: Third Horizon’s “Third Horizon was established on the relentless focus of helping our clients deliver results. With the increasing interconnection of customer, digital and operating models, Publicis Sapient emerged as the obvious partner to enhance the breadth of our capabilities, and deliver value to our clients.”