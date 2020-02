0 Shares Share

In reality it would take more than a few bars of Chopin’s “Nocturne” and some high quality cinematography to make KFC an aspirational brand, but this new campaign is a very watchable effort and a well crafted reminder of KFC’s famous line.

Dhiren Karnani, marketing manager at KFC UK & Ireland said: “KFC is truly finger lickin’ good, and this campaign will re-ignite the meaning back into the phrase we all know and grew up with.”

MAA creative scale: 7