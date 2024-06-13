KFC and Mother issue a mind-bending plea to ‘Believe in chicken’

Ahead of its biggest-ever brand campaign launch this week, KFC is attempting to brainwash the nation with a series of OOH teaser ads. Many are placed in unusual locations in a bid to intrigue the masses.

If you’re landing at Gatwick Airport, you might see a 260ft chicken under your flight path. If you’re watching the Euros in a pub, red and black beer mats might draw you in with the line, “Can’t believe in cheap pints anymore?” and a picture of a chicken. Outside the Houses of Parliament, you may be drawn in by the promise that there’s one thing we can still rely on: chicken.

Kate Wall, marketing director at KFC, said: “Leading up to our biggest ever brand campaign, we’re hoping to capture the power of intrigue. The unbranded activity – which has the signature KFC tone – is designed to spark conversation, especially amongst the KFC fans.”

Martin Rose, ECD from Mother, said: “As one of the UK’s most iconic brands, KFC has a seriously loyal bunch of followers. With such a big fan base of chicken lovers, we’re simply spotlighting their passion with Believe in Chicken.”

All the elements link to a microsite where “believers in chicken” can win KFC merch including The Believers Ring, The Believers Halo, and the Believers Deal.

The brainwashing tactic worked well for Marmite a few years ago. All looks promising for the campaign big reveal tomorrow (Friday).