Martin Sorrell up for auction – and the second prize is….

0 Shares Share

Thanks to Adscam’s George Parker for this – would you like your very own Sir Martin Sorrell for an hour? Courtesy of Sothebys.

SMS is offering an hour of his time (to help you start a business – at which he seems pretty good, admittedly) to up to nine people.

Alas, bidding is closed.

Damn.