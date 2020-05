0 Shares Share

Was this 1979 effort the best TV ad of all from great British ad agency CDP? There were so many, often notable for their use of humour and celebs.

This, though, was something different – an operatic epic (heaven knows what the production budget was) from Paul Weiland and Dave Horry (who also gave us Silk Cut’s anarchic ‘Zulu’), directed by Hugh Hudson.

Never has such a mundane product – the Fiat Strada – been dressed in such finery.