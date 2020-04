0 Shares Share

This is about as woke-free as it gets, A Benson & Hedges Silk Cut cinema ad from 1970 from the clearly over-stimulated psyches of CDP’s Paul Weiland and Graham Fink.

Zulu had been one of the big hit films of the 1960s – launching Michael Caine on the road to stardom – and actually presented the Zulus in a respectful light. British creative departments in the day were no respecters of anything much but they knew how to get a laugh (and sell stuff.)

Defy you not to laugh out loud.