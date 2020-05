0 Shares Share

This is about as good as it gets, BETC Paris’ multi-award winner for Canal+,’The Bear,’ back in 2011. It’s beautifully crafted by Technicolor studio Mikros (best known for its feature films), funny and original. Director Mathijs Van Henningen perfectly captures the extravagant foibles of his kin.

It even has ‘hack ’em to death’ brutality long before Game of Thrones and Vikings.

Canal+ maybe isn’t the most difficult brief in town but BETC has always risen to the occasion.