MAA blast from the past: another one-off from Ridley Scott

0 Shares Share

Ridley Scott’s legendary ‘1984’ Super Bowl commercial for Apple is supposed to have only run the once (job – or Jobs – done.) Actually it debuted on an out of the way cable channel late the year before so it could be entered for awards.

Here’s another “one-off” from Scott, a 1990 Super Bowl effort – ‘built for the human race’ – for Nissan’s 300ZX muscle car. Nissan execs panicked after the event it seems – fearing it would encourage “street racing” – and it never ran again.

<noscript><iframe title="Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo Commercial." width="620" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1XLyCDsKhGo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Clients, dont’cha love ’em.