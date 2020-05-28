Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: another one-off from Ridley Scott

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 1 hour ago 0

Ridley Scott’s legendary ‘1984’ Super Bowl commercial for Apple is supposed to have only run the once (job – or Jobs – done.) Actually it debuted on an out of the way cable channel late the year before so it could be entered for awards.

Here’s another “one-off” from Scott, a 1990 Super Bowl effort – ‘built for the human race’ – for Nissan’s 300ZX muscle car. Nissan execs panicked after the event it seems – fearing it would encourage “street racing” – and it never ran again.

Clients, dont’cha love ’em.

