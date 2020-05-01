Graham Fink: my MAA blast from the past – Federal Express

The UK was producing some brilliant creative work in the early 80s, but on the other side of the pond they were giving us a run for our money.

I have always loved this, Ally & Gargano TV spot for Federal Express. ‘Fast-Paced World’ directed by the legendary Joe Sedelmaier and starring John Moschitta, AKA the world’s fastest talking man.

Hilarious.

Watching it again, almost 30 years later, it still stands the test of time.

It’s not just the amazing tongue twisting script I love, but also the little Sedelmaier touches, like all the members of the board having similar hairstyles.

The end line is also one of my all-time favs.

When it absolutely positively has to be there overnight.

<noscript><iframe title="FedEx commercial with John Moschitta" width="620" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NeK5ZjtpO-M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Graham Fink is a multimedia artist and one of the world’s most awarded creatives. He is group creative advisor at Asteria and former CCO at Ogilvy, China.