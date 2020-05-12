BBH’s John Bartle, Nigel Bogle and John Hegarty: our MAA blasts from the past

0 Shares Share

Bartle Bogle Hegarty is one of the agencies that shaped modern communications. The three – planner Bartle, account man Bogle and creative Hegarty, broke away from TBWA London to found BBH in 1982. The rest, as they say, is history.

John Bartle’s blast from the past

My blast from the past would be “Gertcha” from BMP for Courage Beer.

Because..

For me, an early on (50 or so years ago!) and prime example of the “magic,” in not that many seconds, that the best agencies can deliver. Made you want to do it too..every time.

<noscript><iframe title="Courage Best - "Gertcha"" width="620" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xniNcRCNvac?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

John Bartle was a Cadbury client, co-founder TBWA London and BBH, then left to enjoy a well-varied non-exec portfolio. (Was President of the IPA and of industry charity Nabs). He has been a valued mentor to many in the ad industry and beyond.

What made BBH special

Iconic jeans brand Levi’s was struggling in 1985 until BBH’s John Hegarty and Barbara Noakes persuaded Nick Kamen to launder his jeans and flash his boxers in what may still be the UK’s most famous commercial. Sales increased 800 per cent.