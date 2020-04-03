Don't Miss

MAA blasts from the past: Strand cigarettes and Daz

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Analysis, Creative 1 min ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

My friend and long-time MAA supporter Bob Collins recommends these venerable communications: Strand cigarettes from Ogilvy, often described as adland’s biggest own goal, and all-conquering Daz.

“You’re never alone with a Strand” it said, but you were as it flopped. Despite the directing efforts of Third Man director Carol Reed. And it’s still a nice film. But the fags, apparently, were pants.

Bob also recommends ‘Daz washes whiter’ which went on and on – and probably didn’t win any awards – but did what it says on the tin, as someone else said.

Here’s an exotic riff – could be a People’s Lottery ad.

It’s been one of those weeks of course, grim and grimmer.

This cheered me up tonight, played by the lady standing in for Iggy Pop on 6 Music (sorry, didn’t catch her name.)

Linda Ronstadt from the days when you only had to worry about sex, drugs and rock’n roll (and the Cold War obviously.) Many of which proved more fatal to the principals that Coronavirus. Mercifully Linda’s just about still with us.

Good weekend.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.