Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: Toblerone’s triangular bees

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Back in the day there was a UK agency Allen Brady & Marsh that, fairly briefly, swept all before it with lots of big accounts: British Rail, some of Whitbread. Front man Peter Marsh was a former actor who found the perfect stage in over-the-top adland. Rod Allen was the king of the jingle, which he used to knock out by the yard. Mike Brady did something else (well someone had to.)

Here’s one of Allen’s finest (I think I know it was his jingle and that this was an ABM ad.)

Actually it’s worn rather well. What’s wrong with jingles anyway?

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.